    National Space Day 2023 [Image 3 of 5]

    National Space Day 2023

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Ngoc-Hanh Le, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 senior enlisted leader, speaks at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. After six and a half years of being enlisted in the Air Force, Le was compelled to transfer to the Space Force in February of 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AETC
    17 Training Wing
    Space Force
    Space Day

