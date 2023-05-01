U.S. Space Force Capt. Robert Freeman, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander, talks about the new follow-on course to be launched in June at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. Freeman announced that the “Caerus Program”, a follow-on course for intelligence Space Force students, will be starting beta testing in June with the first class starting in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 09:48
|Photo ID:
|7783073
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-SA938-1095
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|10.61 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT