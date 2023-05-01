U.S. Space Force Capt. Robert Freeman, 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander, talks about the new follow-on course to be launched in June at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, May 5, 2023. Freeman announced that the “Caerus Program”, a follow-on course for intelligence Space Force students, will be starting beta testing in June with the first class starting in August. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madison Collier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 09:48 Photo ID: 7783073 VIRIN: 230505-F-SA938-1095 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 10.61 MB Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Space Day 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Madison Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.