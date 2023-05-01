Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 6 of 6]

    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Buchenberg, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, replaces the liquid oxygen system, on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 5, 2023. Large-scale readiness exercises aid in having professionally led and well-trained Airmen with the skills and proficiency to operate effectively in austere environments. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:34
    Photo ID: 7781954
    VIRIN: 230505-Z-EY297-1256
    Resolution: 5926x3951
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP
    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP
    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP
    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP
    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP
    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    f16
    crew chief
    180FW
    LOX
    largescale readiness exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT