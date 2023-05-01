Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Buchenberg, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to replaces the liquid oxygen system, on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The 180FW trains in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensuring our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

