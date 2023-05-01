Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 4 of 6]

    Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Buchenberg, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to replaces the liquid oxygen system, on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The 180FW trains in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensuring our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

    f16
    crew chief
    180FW
    LOX
    largescale readiness exercise

