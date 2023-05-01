U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Buchenberg, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to replaces the liquid oxygen system, on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 5, 2023. The 180FW trains in realistic environments under realistic circumstances, ensuring our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7781948
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-EY297-1241
|Resolution:
|3899x6411
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT