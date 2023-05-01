U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Buchenberg, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wings, Maintenance Squadron secures a panel back on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 5, 2023. This exercise is designed to ensure that airmen are proficiently trained and prepared to operate in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7781952
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-EY297-1274
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|5.65 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
