Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Buchenberg, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wings, Maintenance Squadron secures a panel back on an F-16 Fighting Falcon, during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 5, 2023. This exercise is designed to ensure that airmen are proficiently trained and prepared to operate in real-world scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 Location: OH, US