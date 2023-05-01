Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Gentile a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares to chock a returning F-16 Fighting Falcon during a Large-scale Readiness Exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 6, 2023. The 180FW is always mission focused, and our success is achieved through the critical Airmen who power the finest equipped and best valued fighter wing in the Total Force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

