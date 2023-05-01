U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Gentile, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares for a returning F-16 Fighting Falcon during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 6, 2023. These trainings ensure our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:33 Photo ID: 7781943 VIRIN: 230505-Z-EY297-1118 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.58 MB Location: OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.