U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Daniel Gentile, a crew chief assigned to the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing, prepares for a returning F-16 Fighting Falcon during a large-scale readiness exercise, in Swanton, Ohio, May 6, 2023. These trainings ensure our forces maintain the highest levels of proficiency and readiness for worldwide deployment. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Brittni Capozzi)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 14:33
|Photo ID:
|7781943
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-EY297-1118
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise: Maintaining in MOPP [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Brittni Capozzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT