A young boy watches the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed alongside other world-renowned aerial demonstration teams, representing the Air Force to the Hampton Roads community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 10:01
|Photo ID:
|7781593
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-PG418-1252
|Resolution:
|2541x1974
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
