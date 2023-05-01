Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 4]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A young boy watches the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed alongside other world-renowned aerial demonstration teams, representing the Air Force to the Hampton Roads community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 10:01
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Langley Air Force Base
    JBLE
    Air Power over Hampton Roads
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

