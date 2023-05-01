Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 10:01 Photo ID: 7781592 VIRIN: 230505-F-PG418-1255 Resolution: 4912x3519 Size: 5.43 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.