A U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Thomson, 94th Fighter Squadron pilot, embraces his daughter during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. APOHR was put on to inspire the attendants and engage the local community, showcasing America’s power projection platform here in Hampton Roads. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 10:01 Photo ID: 7781591 VIRIN: 230505-F-PG418-1206 Resolution: 5604x3817 Size: 8.07 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.