U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Selver, 1st Fighter Wing air traffic control operator, and her daughter pose with Capt. Kaity Toner, USAF Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" public affairs specialist, after reenlisting during the air show, Air Power over Hampton Roads, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 5, 2023. Toner earned her commission in 2015 and is currently in her third season leading the Public Affairs team, broadcasting real-time information to the Thunderbirds’ media outlets, inspiring the aviation community year-round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 10:01 Photo ID: 7781590 VIRIN: 230505-F-PG418-1062 Resolution: 4084x3208 Size: 5.18 MB Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.