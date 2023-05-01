Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future [Image 8 of 10]

    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future

    RIGA, LATVIA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    Latvian Chief of Defense, Lt. Gen. Leonīds Kalniņš, decorates members of the Michigan National Guard on May 3, 2023 i Riga, Latvia for contributions to cooperative exercises and exchanges held under the State Partnership Program. Award recipients included Col. Robert Frazer, Lt. Col. Adam Jenzen, Lt. Col. Bartley Ward, Maj. Catalin Bugan, and Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Jon Sawyer. Other recipients who were unable to attend in person include Col. Ravindra Wagh, Lt. Col. Mark Gorzynski, Lt. Col. (ret.) Dustin Budd, and Maj. (ret.) Adam Betz. (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

