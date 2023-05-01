Latvian Chief of Defense, Lt. Gen. Leonīds Kalniņš, decorates members of the Michigan National Guard on May 3, 2023 i Riga, Latvia for contributions to cooperative exercises and exchanges held under the State Partnership Program. Award recipients included Col. Robert Frazer, Lt. Col. Adam Jenzen, Lt. Col. Bartley Ward, Maj. Catalin Bugan, and Command Sgt. Maj. (ret.) Jon Sawyer. Other recipients who were unable to attend in person include Col. Ravindra Wagh, Lt. Col. Mark Gorzynski, Lt. Col. (ret.) Dustin Budd, and Maj. (ret.) Adam Betz. (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 03:20 Photo ID: 7780395 VIRIN: 230503-A-ME297-818 Resolution: 2000x1333 Size: 427.72 KB Location: RIGA, LV Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.