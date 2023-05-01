Mr. Mārcis Vilcāns, chairman of the board for Latvia Post, presents a new Latvian national postage stamp honoring the 30th anniversary of Latvia’s defense cooperation with the Michigan National Guard under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP) to Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard at a ceremony in Riga, Latvia, May 3, 2023. The SPP has been instrumental in the development of Latvia's defense capability, including the professionalization of Latvia's national guard, medical and engineer cooperation, the establishment of Latvia’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) program, multiple combined deployments to Afghanistan, and the certification of Lielvārde Airfield as a fully functioning base for NATO air power (U.S. National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 03:19 Photo ID: 7780390 VIRIN: 230503-A-ME297-991 Resolution: 1600x2000 Size: 709.51 KB Location: RIGA, LV Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.