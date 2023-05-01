Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future

Leaders representing the U.S. and Latvian government and armed forces gather May 3, 2023 at Bastejkalna Park in Riga, Latvia to dedicate a special photo exhibit celebrating the 30-year Michigan-Latvia State Partnership Program's achievements. The SPP has been instrumental in the development of LAtvia's defense capability, including the professionalization of Latvia's National Guard, medical and engineer cooperation, the establishment of Latvia’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) program, multiple combined deployments to Afghanistan, and the certification of Lielvārde Airfield as a fully functioning base for NATO air power (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

