Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Paul Rogers, adjutant general of the Michigan National Guard, presents each of Latvia’s former chiefs of defense with a special commemorative coin recognizing three decades of mutually beneficial achievement under the State Partnership Program. The SPP has been instrumental in developing Latvia's defense capability, including the professionalization of the Latvian National Guard, medical and engineer cooperation, the establishment of Latvia’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) program, multiple combined deployments to Afghanistan, and the certification of Lielvārde Airfield as a fully functioning base for NATO air power (National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

