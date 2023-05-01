Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp [Image 1 of 10]

    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp

    RIGA, LATVIA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    A new Latvian national postage stamp, unveiled May 3, 2023 by Latvia Post, honors the 30th anniversary of Latvia’s defense cooperation with the Michigan National Guard under the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program (SPP). The SPP has been instrumental in the development of Latvia's defense capability, including the professionalization of Latvia's national guard, medical and engineer cooperation, the establishment of Latvia’s Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) program, multiple combined deployments to Afghanistan, and the certification of Lielvārde Airfield as a fully functioning base for NATO air power (U.S. National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Ashley Goodwin).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 03:19
    Photo ID: 7780388
    VIRIN: 230503-A-ME297-561
    Resolution: 2000x1333
    Size: 356.94 KB
    Location: RIGA, LV 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp [Image 10 of 10], by 1LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future with national postage stamp
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future
    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership’s past, future

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Latvia honors Michigan National Guard partnership&rsquo;s past, future with national postage stamp

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    U.S. European Command
    National Guard Bureau
    U.S. Army
    USAREUR
    U.S. Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT