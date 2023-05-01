Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 [Image 8 of 11]

    JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023

    PANAMA

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Medical Element transfer medical supplies from a CH-47 Chinook at the Panama Pacific International Airport May 4, 2023, outside Panama City, Panama. The MEDEL, along with members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment and Army Forces Battalion, are slated to participate in the humanitarian exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercury V) May 9-12. JTF-Bravo, located on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conducts exercises like KBT 23 to test its ability to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief needs throughout the region, while providing medical care to Panamanian citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 17:38
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

