JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023

A U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk taxis on the runway of the Panama Pacific International Airport May 4, 2023, outside Panama City, Panama. The 1-228, along with members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Medical Element and Army Forces Battalion, are slated to participate in the humanitarian exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercury V) May 9-12. JTF-Bravo, located on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conducts exercises like KBT 23 to test its ability to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief needs throughout the region, while providing medical care to Panamanian citizens.(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

