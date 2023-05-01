JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023

U.S. Army Spc. Caleb Wainscott, Joint Task Force-Bravo Medical Element medic, transfers medical supplies from a luggage trolley to storage at the Panama Pacific International Airport May 4, 2023, outside Panama City, Panama. The MEDEL, along with members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment and Army Forces Battalion, are slated to participate in the humanitarian exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercury V) May 9-12. JTF-Bravo, located on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conducts exercises like KBT 23 to test its ability to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief needs throughout the region, while providing medical care to Panamanian citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

