JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023

U.S. Army Sgt. Cielo Oliva, Joint Task Force-Bravo Headquarters Support Company fuels NCOIC, and U.S. Army Spc. Alexandria Reyes, JTF-Bravo HSC fueler, moves rotary wing refueling equipment during exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 at the Panama Pacific International Airport May 5, 2023, outside Panama City, Panama. The HSC, along with members of Joint Task Force-Bravo’s Medical Element and 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, are slated to participate in the humanitarian exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercury V) May 9-12. JTF-Bravo, located on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conducts exercises like KBT 23 to test its ability to respond to humanitarian aid and disaster relief needs throughout the region, while providing medical care to Panamanian citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

