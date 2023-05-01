JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023

Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT), and Servico Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) attend a planning meeting as part of exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercury V) at the Panama Pacific International Airport May 5, 2023, outside Panama City, Panama. JTF-Bravo routinely trains with partner nations throughout Central America to increase the region’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief. For KBT 23, JTF-Bravo, located on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, has partnered with Panamanian partner services to test airlift capabilities and medical readiness skills to deliver aid to remote communities in Panama’s Chepigana District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

