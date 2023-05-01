Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 [Image 11 of 11]

    JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023

    PANAMA

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members of Joint Task Force-Bravo, Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT), and Servico Nacional Aeronaval (SENAN) attend a planning meeting as part of exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 (known locally as Mercury V) at the Panama Pacific International Airport May 5, 2023, outside Panama City, Panama. JTF-Bravo routinely trains with partner nations throughout Central America to increase the region’s ability to deliver humanitarian aid and disaster relief. For KBT 23, JTF-Bravo, located on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, has partnered with Panamanian partner services to test airlift capabilities and medical readiness skills to deliver aid to remote communities in Panama’s Chepigana District. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Duncan McElroy)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo kicks-off Exercise Keel Billed Toucan 2023 [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Duncan McElroy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Panama
    JTF-B
    SENAFRONT
    SENAN
    KBT 23

