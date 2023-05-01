Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands

Aids to Navigation Tower on Buck Island pictured laying on its side following the initial assessment visit that took place Sept. 8, 2020, to rebuild the tower after it was toppled by Hurricane Irma in 2017. Aids to Navigation Team Puerto Rico completed and eight-day project that resulted in a rebuilt tower light that became operational April 23, 2023, and is assisting maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

