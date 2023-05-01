Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 6 of 7]

    Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    04.23.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    In picture are Aids to Navigation Team Puerto Rico crewmembers Seaman Joaquin Roland, Petty Officer 2nd Class Luis Santiago-Reyes, Petty Officer 1st Class Luisney Rodriguez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shane Caraway and Petty Officer 2nd Class Dai’Shaun Wright. The ANT PR crew executed an eight-day project to rebuild the tower light on Buck Island that became operational April 23, 2023, to assist maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 7779474
    VIRIN: 230423-G-G0107-1001
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 595.73 KB
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard rebuilds Aids to Navigation Tower in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    St. Thomas
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    Aids to Navigation Team
    Buck Island

