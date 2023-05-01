Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands

In picture are Aids to Navigation Team Puerto Rico crewmembers Seaman Joaquin Roland, Petty Officer 2nd Class Luis Santiago-Reyes, Petty Officer 1st Class Luisney Rodriguez, Petty Officer 2nd Class Shane Caraway and Petty Officer 2nd Class Dai’Shaun Wright. The ANT PR crew executed an eight-day project to rebuild the tower light on Buck Island that became operational April 23, 2023, to assist maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.

