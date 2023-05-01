Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands

Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Puerto Rico crew members work to rebuild an aids to navigation tower light on Buck Island April 21, 2023. The rebuilt tower became operational April 23, 2023, and is assisting maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.(U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer Robert Quinn)

Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 Location: ST. THOMAS, VI