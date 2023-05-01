Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 5 of 7]

    Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands

    ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    04.21.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    Coast Guard Aids to Navigation Team Puerto Rico crew members work to rebuild an aids to navigation tower light on Buck Island April 21, 2023. The rebuilt tower became operational April 23, 2023, and is assisting maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.(U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer Robert Quinn)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 14:05
    Photo ID: 7779469
    VIRIN: 230421-G-G0107-1004
    Resolution: 876x916
    Size: 349.47 KB
    Location: ST. THOMAS, VI 
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    St. Thomas
    U.S. Virgin Islands
    Aids to Navigation Team
    Buck Island

