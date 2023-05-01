Seaman Joaquin Roldan cuts the remainder of the old light tower on Buck Island just off St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands April 18, 2023, in preparation for a new tower that was installed and made operational April 23, 2023.The rebuilt tower is assisting maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Robert Quinn)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 14:05
|Photo ID:
|7779460
|VIRIN:
|230418-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|495.26 KB
|Location:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard rebuilds Aids to Navigation Tower in the U.S. Virgin Islands. [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
