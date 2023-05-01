A Coast Guard Air Station Borinquen MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter crew delivers crates with the parts to rebuild an aids to navigation tower light on Buck Island, just off St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, April 21, 2023. The tower light became operational April 23, 2023, and is assisting maritime traffic seeking to enter Charlotte Amalie or West Gregory Channel in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Petty Officer Robert Quinn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 14:05 Photo ID: 7779461 VIRIN: 230421-G-G0107-1001 Resolution: 1965x1073 Size: 396.24 KB Location: ST. THOMAS, VI Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard rebuilds aids to navigation tower in U.S. Virgin Islands [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.