MWD packs a gnarly bite

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Austin West, 366th Security Force Squadron military working dog (MWD) handler, and MWD Dak practices obedience commands with a training aid on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 21, 2023. MWD teams follow strict and continuous training to enhance their skills in explosion and narcotic detection, along with providing military operations support and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

