Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWD packs a gnarly bite [Image 6 of 12]

    MWD packs a gnarly bite

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate 

    366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 366th Security Force Squadron military working dog (MWD) Dak practices agility course on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 21, 2023. MWD teams follow strict and continuous training to enhance their skills in explosion and narcotic detection, along with providing military operations support and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:34
    Photo ID: 7779339
    VIRIN: 230421-F-UB933-1023
    Resolution: 3930x4912
    Size: 3.37 MB
    Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWD packs a gnarly bite [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite
    MWD packs a gnarly bite

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dog
    366th Security Force Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT