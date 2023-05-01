MWD packs a gnarly bite

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Roland Garcia, 366th Security Force Squadron (SFS) military working dog (MWD) handler, releases MWD As from Tech. Sgt. William DuBord, 366th SFS kennel master, during bite drills on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 21, 2023. MWD teams continuously train to enhance their keen senses to detect explosives or narcotics, and provide military operations support and security. As is currently the only German shepherd on the 366th SFS MWD team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

