MWD packs a gnarly bite

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Chad McCay, 366th Fighter Wing A5 superintendent, participates in bite drills with military working dog (MWD) As on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 21, 2023. MWDs follow their handlers’ commands to apprehend suspects and provide security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

