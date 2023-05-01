U.S. Air Force 366th Security Force Squadron Military Working Dog (MWD) As waits for commands by Staff Sgt. Roland Garcia, 366th SFS MWD handler, on Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho, April 21, 2023. MWD teams follow strict and continuous training to enhance their skills in explosion and narcotic detection, along with providing military operations support and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Krista Reed Choate)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 12:34 Photo ID: 7779337 VIRIN: 230421-F-UB933-1003 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.47 MB Location: MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MWD packs a gnarly bite [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Krista Reed Choate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.