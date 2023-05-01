Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire In The Hole [Image 6 of 6]

    Fire In The Hole

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians set off an ordnance for detonation training at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, May 2, 2023. EOD technicians are responsible for the disposal of all unexploded ordnance on RAF Lakenheath and hone their skills through these training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

