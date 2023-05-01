Fire In The Hole ​

U.S. Air Force 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians set off an ordnance for detonation training, at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, May 2, 2023. In addition to the Liberty Wing, 48th EOD technicians support eight other bases in England by eliminating hazards associated with unexploded ordnances and improvised explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

