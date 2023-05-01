Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fire In The Hole [Image 4 of 6]

    Fire In The Hole

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.01.2023

    Photo by Airman Delanie Brown 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians set off an ordnance for detonation training, at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, May 2, 2023. EOD technicians conduct live demolition training monthly to stay proficient in one of their most vital skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician
    Liberty Wing
    48 FIGHTER WING
    RAF Feltwell
    demolition training

