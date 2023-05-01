U.S. Air Force 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians set off an ordnance for detonation training, at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, May 2, 2023. EOD technicians conduct live demolition training monthly to stay proficient in one of their most vital skill sets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Delanie Brown)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.01.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 04:33 Photo ID: 7778682 VIRIN: 230502-F-TM115-1112 Resolution: 5504x6880 Size: 0 B Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fire In The Hole [Image 6 of 6], by Amn Delanie Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.