Fire In The Hole ​

U.S. Air Force 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians set off an ordnance for detonation training at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, May 2, 2023. EOD technicians are responsible for the disposal of all unexploded ordnance on RAF Lakenheath and hone their skills through these training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

