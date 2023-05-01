Fire In The Hole ​

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alec Hayden, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal technician, clears the range before a detonation training at Royal Air Force Feltwell, England, May 2, 2023. The 48th EOD flight’s primary mission at the Liberty Wing is to support the F-15Es, F-35As and all visiting aircraft at the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

