    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform catapult maintenance [Image 19 of 21]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform catapult maintenance

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Eric Stanton 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230503-N-UF592-1059 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 2nd Class Evan Avara, from Kirkland, Washington, removes retainer rails in order to conduct maintenance on a catapult system on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

    Hometown: KIRKLAND, WA, US
