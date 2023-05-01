230503-N-UF592-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Jongil Lee, from Atlanta, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Marquell Randall, from Parker, Colorado, loosen bolts in order to conduct maintenance on a catapult system on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.05.2023 02:55 Photo ID: 7778592 VIRIN: 230503-N-UF592-1013 Resolution: 6325x4221 Size: 1.39 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US Hometown: PARKER, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform catapult maintenance [Image 21 of 21], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.