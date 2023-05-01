230503-N-UF592-1036 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Naythan Peterson, from Chicago, removes deck plates in order to conduct maintenance on a catapult system on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2023 02:55
|Photo ID:
|7778593
|VIRIN:
|230503-N-UF592-1036
|Resolution:
|6173x4409
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Hometown:
|CHICAGO, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform catapult maintenance [Image 21 of 21], by SN Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
