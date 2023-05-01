USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform catapult maintenance

230503-N-UF592-1036 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 3, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Naythan Peterson, from Chicago, removes deck plates in order to conduct maintenance on a catapult system on the flight deck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)

