USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors host members of the JS Izumo (DDH 183)

230502-N-UF592-1043 YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 2, 2023) Cmdr. Gene Lattus, from Natrona, Pennsylvania, gives a tour of the flight deck to sailors assigned to the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force helicopter destroyer JS Izumo (DDH 183) aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in-port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, May 2, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Eric Stanton)
