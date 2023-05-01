Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen

U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Pierce, Air Education and Training Command (AETC) director of financial management and comptroller, briefs Airmen from the 97th Comptroller Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 26, 2023. During his brief, Pierce gave updates to the career field and advice for success within financial management and comptroller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

