    Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 5 of 5]

    Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Pierce, Air Education and Training Command (AETC) director of financial management and comptroller, briefs Airmen from the 97th Comptroller Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 26, 2023. During his brief, Pierce gave updates to the career field and advice for success within financial management and comptroller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:03
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
