U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Pierce, Air Education and Training Command (AETC) director of financial management and comptroller, briefs Airmen from the 97th Comptroller Squadron at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 26, 2023. During his brief, Pierce gave updates to the career field and advice for success within financial management and comptroller. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7774872
|VIRIN:
|230425-F-YW496-1023
|Resolution:
|7872x5248
|Size:
|3.87 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
