    Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 1 of 5]

    Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Natasha Weaver (left) and Chief Master Sgt. Sandie Hedge (center left), Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center administration functional managers, meet Tech. Sgt. Carlos Rodriguez (center right), 97th Air Mobility Wing (AMW) official mail manager, and Airman 1st Class Carlos Rodriguez (right), 97th AMW official mail clerk, at the mail center on Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 5, 2023. Weaver and Hedge met with all administrative Airmen at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:03
    Photo ID: 7774868
    VIRIN: 230405-F-YW496-1008
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    TAGS

    Airmen
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Functional manager

