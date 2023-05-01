U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Rodriguez, 97th Air Mobility Wing official mail clerk, listens to Chief Master Sgt. Sandie Hedge, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center administrative functional manager, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 5, 2023. Hedge spoke about updates to the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 7774870 VIRIN: 230405-F-YW496-1025 Resolution: 7407x4938 Size: 2.36 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.