U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Carlos Rodriguez, 97th Air Mobility Wing official mail clerk, listens to Chief Master Sgt. Sandie Hedge, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center administrative functional manager, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 5, 2023. Hedge spoke about updates to the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 10:03
|Photo ID:
|7774870
|VIRIN:
|230405-F-YW496-1025
|Resolution:
|7407x4938
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
