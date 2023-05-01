U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Pierce (center left), Air Education and Training Command (AETC) director of financial management and comptroller, and Chief Master Sgt. Leah Anderson (left), AETC financial management and comptroller chief enlisted manager, meet Annie Sands (center right), 97th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) lead budget analyst, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 26, 2023. As a part of their tour, Pierce and Anderson met with Airmen from the 97th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 10:03 Photo ID: 7774871 VIRIN: 230425-F-YW496-1006 Resolution: 7465x4977 Size: 2.84 MB Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.