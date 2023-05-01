Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 4 of 5]

    Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Douglas Pierce (center left), Air Education and Training Command (AETC) director of financial management and comptroller, and Chief Master Sgt. Leah Anderson (left), AETC financial management and comptroller chief enlisted manager, meet Annie Sands (center right), 97th Comptroller Squadron (CPTS) lead budget analyst, at Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, April 26, 2023. As a part of their tour, Pierce and Anderson met with Airmen from the 97th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

    This work, Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Altus AFB
    AETC
    97 AMW
    Functional manager

