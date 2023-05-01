Functional managers visit 97 AMW Airmen

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Natasha Weaver, Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center administration functional manager, talks with administrative Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, April 5, 2023. Weaver spoke about updates to the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trenton Jancze)

