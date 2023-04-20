U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Lynzie Lovell, left, and Senior Airman Lysandria Sibley, right, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection specialists, inspect a panel on top of an F-15E Strike Eagle during routine phase maintenance operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2023. The maintenance teams of the Liberty Wing work to ensure that aircraft remain ready to carry out missions whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bethanie Kitchens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2023 Date Posted: 05.03.2023 05:33 Photo ID: 7774624 VIRIN: 230427-F-CG720-1501 Resolution: 2677x4024 Size: 2.2 MB Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Phase Aircraft Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.