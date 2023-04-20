Phase Aircraft Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ian-Paul Benson, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft structural maintenance specialist, conducts repairs on an F-15E Strike Eagle at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2023. The maintenance teams of the Liberty Wing work to ensure that aircraft remain ready to carry out missions whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bethanie Kitchens)
