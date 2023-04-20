Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Phase Aircraft Maintenance [Image 5 of 6]

    Phase Aircraft Maintenance

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    04.27.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaythan Cagle, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection apprentice, performs an F4 tape rewrap during routine phase maintenance operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2023. The maintenance teams of the Liberty Wing work to ensure that aircraft remain ready to carry out missions whenever called upon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bethanie Kitchens)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.03.2023 05:33
    Photo ID: 7774623
    VIRIN: 230427-F-CG720-1483
    Resolution: 2391x3594
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Phase Aircraft Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Phase Aircraft Maintenance
    Phase Aircraft Maintenance
    Phase Aircraft Maintenance
    Phase Aircraft Maintenance
    Phase Aircraft Maintenance
    Phase Aircraft Maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    USAFE
    RAF Lakenheath
    F-15E
    Maintenance
    Phase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT