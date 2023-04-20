Phase Aircraft Maintenance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jaythan Cagle, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection apprentice, performs an F4 tape rewrap during routine phase maintenance operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2023. The 48th EMS Airmen routinely inspect and maintain aircraft every 400 flight hours to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bethanie Kitchens)

Date Taken: 04.27.2023
Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB