U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Tyler Martin, 48th Equipment Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection journeyman, wires a component in the left main landing gear during routine phase maintenance operations at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, April 27, 2023. The 48th EMS Airmen routinely inspect and maintain aircraft every 400 flight hours to ensure the aircraft is safe to fly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Bethanie Kitchens)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.03.2023 05:33
|Photo ID:
|7774619
|VIRIN:
|230427-F-CG720-1443
|Resolution:
|4353x2896
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Phase Aircraft Maintenance [Image 6 of 6]
